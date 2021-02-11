Global IoT Security Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global IoT Security Scope and Market Size
IoT Security market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
IBM
Infineon Technologies
Intel
Symantec
ARM
NXP Semiconductor
INSIDE Secure
Gemalto
Trend Micro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Cloud Security
Application Security
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Energy management
Building and home Automation
Transportation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
