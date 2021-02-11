Global Security Intelligence Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

The security intelligence market is increasing vigorously. The market growth attributes to the increasing cyber-attacks and the growing demand for threat management solutions. The market seeks opportunities from changing regulations across geopolitical boundaries, which demands compliance requirements. Besides, the rising need to secure enterprise communications and the growing adoption of BYOD policies across enterprises drives the global security intelligence market.

The congestion of network traffic growing with the increasing adoption of connected devices and BYOD policies, enterprise networks are becoming more complicated. This, as a result, creates the demand for threat intelligence platforms. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global security intelligence market is poised to garner significant traction by 2025, registering an impressive CAGR throughout the assessment period (2019–2025).

Additionally, emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity significantly impact the security intelligence market. On the other hand, the lack of qualified information security professionals is a major factor projected to impede market growth. Also, the data security issue is another major

challenge restricting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing government initiatives to protect data and increase the adoption of cloud-based services would support market growth throughout the estimated period.

Furthermore, the increasing network-related attacks and cybersecurity breaches boost the growth of the market. Besides, the rising optimization of network infrastructure and increasing numbers of businesses accelerate market growth. Moreover, the growing need to protect network layers from advanced cyber threats substantiates the market demand. The increasing adoption of real-time forensic tools to monitor network traffic and protect the network from cyberattacks influences the market’s growth.

Global Security Intelligence Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Component : Solution (Log Management, Security Information & Event Management, Network Forensics, others) and Service (Managed Services, Professional Services, others).

By Organization Size: Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

By Deployment : On-Cloud and On-Premise.

By Vertical : BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Security Intelligence Market – Competitive Analysis

The well-established security intelligence market appears fragmented due to the presence of several key players. To gain a competitive advantage, players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch. Threat intelligence providers focus on innovations and new solutions, fueling the already intensified market competition.

Major Players:

Players leading the security intelligence market include Palo Alto Networks (US), Logarithm (US), IBM Corporation (US), Symantec (US), Fireeye (US), Dell Technologies (US), Mcafee (US), Alienvault (US), ANOMALY (US), Check Point (Israel), j2 Global, Inc. (US), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Exabeam (US), Trend Micro (Japan), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (US), Intel Corporation (US), and Tata Communications (India), among others.

