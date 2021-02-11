Pharmaceutical Isolator Market with Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19) & Trends That Will Drive Success

Overview:

An isolator is an equipment which is designed to avoid any form of contamination. The isolators come in two types: either open or closed. They are most commonly found in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical isolators comes in various shapes and sizes and can handle materials and products with ease. Isolators are becoming more and more important to the pharmaceutical industry, especially because of the wide-ranging benefits it offers. Compared to conventional clean room production, isolators improve the product quality, reduce the operating cost involved, and has the distinctive capability of longer production cycles. The pharmaceutical isolators offer a safe and sound working environment for the operators irrespective of them being in research, testing, manufacturing, or handling hazardous materials. The isolators can be stationary, portable, or grouped together with other isolators to form a complete containment solution or a production unit. The latest published report by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global pharmaceutical isolator market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The report further identifies that the imperative need to prevent the contamination of pharmaceuticals to be the major driver of the market. Pharmaceutical isolators play the role of a defensive wall in the drug manufacturing industry, wherein it adheres to the outlined safety guidelines by regulatory agencies. It is projected that the high sterility levels of these devices to drive the pharmaceutical isolator market growth. Additionally, the adoption of these devices to replace legacy filling machines, one which goes in accordance to the latest safety guidelines, can drastically benefit the market. Moreover, rising investment in R&D activities and the growing amalgamation of aseptic processing of toxic compounds can widen new opportunities for market growth.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of the global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market is divided into Type, Pressure, End-user, and Application.

By type, the market divides into open and closed isolator. Open isolator is projected to lead this market segment over closed isolator during the forecast period with a superior CAGR percentage.

By pressure, the market includes negative and positive pressure.

By applications, the market includes fluid dispensing, aseptic filling, sampling/weighing/distribution, product containment, and others. At present, aseptic filling leads the pack in terms of market share, however, the fluid dispensing segment is anticipated to attain the highest CAGR during review period.

By end-user, the market comprises research & academic laboratories, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies boast close to half of the global end-user market share.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global Pharmaceutical Isolator market spans four major regions, namely the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are the most likely candidate to stand at the top of the regional market share standings over the forecast period. This is because of the implementation of some of the latest technologies across a diverse range of sectors. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period with a reach of USD 12,142.2 million by 2023.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market with an expected growth rate of 7.31% and valuation of USD 10,941.9 million by the end of the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region holds the potential to be the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 8.73% during the review period. The market is also projected to reach a valuation of USD 8,461.7 million. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa region is poised to grow at a snail-pace with its projected valuation standing at a meager USD 1,398.5 million.

Competitive Analysis

Gelman Singapore Pte Ltd. (Singapore), NuAire Inc. (U.S.), Hosokawa Micron Ltd. (U.K.), LAF Technologies Pty Ltd. (Australia), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Azbil Telstar (Spain), Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A (Italy), MBRAUN (Germany), COMECER S.P.A. (Italy), Getinge AB (Sweden), Schematic Engineering Industries (India), VanRx Pharmasystems Inc. (Canada), IsoTech Design (Canada), Skan AG (Switzerland) and others are the major players in the pharmaceutical isolator market.

