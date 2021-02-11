Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020

Summary – A new market study, “Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Insights 2020 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Research Scope

This report researches the worldwide Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, sales channels, distributors.

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market size will increase to xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Major Manufacturers of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Breakdown Data, including:

DuPont

ExxonMobil

LyondellBasell

Formosa Plastics

Braskem

Westlake

TPI Polene

Hanwha Chemical

Versalis

Dow

LG Chem

Celanese

Total Refining & Chemicals

USI

SamsungTotal

Tosoh

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Sumitomo Chemical

Arkema

NUC Corperation

Ube

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

BASF-YPC Company Limited

Hua Mei Polymer

Global Sales Breakdown Data of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin by Type basis, including:

Very Low EVA

Low EVA

Mid EVA

High EVA

Global Consumption Breakdown Data of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin by Application, including:

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Blending Materials

Others

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region, including:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

China Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Reporting Period

Historia Year 2014-2019

Base Year 2019

Estimated Year 2020E

Forecast Year 2021F-2025F

Chapters Follows:

Chapter 1: describing Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin product scope, industry environment, market trends, market influence factor and market risks, marketing strategy to increase market position.

Chapter 2: describing Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin competitive situation, and position in the world.

Chapter 3: describing the top player of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market size and global market share of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin from 2017 to 2019.

Chapter 4: describing North America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin, with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 5: describing Europe Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin, with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 6: describing Asia-Pacific Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin, with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 7: describing South America Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin, with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 8: describing Middle East & Africa Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin, with market size, key players, major counties.

Chapter 9: describing Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin breakdown data by type, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10: describing Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin breakdown data by application, from 2014 to 2019; and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Downstream Customers Analysis.

Chapter 11: describing Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market dynamics and channel analysis.

Chapter 12: describing Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13: describing Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin research findings and conclusion.

