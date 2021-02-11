Global Insurance IT Spending Market Research Report 2019-2025

Insurance firms in the US are deploying several big data and analytics technologies for effective risk and compliance management. Analytics solutions help insurance firms to increase their profitability and competitiveness in both domestic and global insurance markets.
The increased application of advanced analytical tools such as descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytical solutions has helped insurance firms to obtain accurate estimation of the highly demanded products. Increased adoption of social media monitoring and analytical tools in the insurance sector will result in the elevated sale of insurance products in the coming years.
In 2018, the global Insurance IT Spending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Insurance IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
CSC
Fiserv
Guidewire Software
Oracle
Andesa
Cognizant
EXL Service
FIS
Genpact
Majesco
Microsoft
Pegasystems
SAP
StoneRiver
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software spending
Hardware spending
IT services spending
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial P&C insurance
Personal P&C insurance
Health and medical insurance
Life and accident insurance
Insurance administration and risk consulting
Annuities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Insurance IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Insurance IT Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance IT Spending are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.