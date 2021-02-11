Global Mobile Device Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), asserts that the global market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially, securing a substantial market valuation and a healthy CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The growing productivity of both workers and businesses is expected to drive the growth of the market for managing mobile devices. Furthermore, the mobile device management industry is powered by increased ownership of tablets and smartphones along with considerable product growth in terms of functionality and new technologies. The overwhelming factor driving growth in the global

market for mobile device management is rising productivity for both employees and businesses. Other important factors that drive market growth include rising tablet and smartphone ownership, and tremendous feature and new technology creation of the product. Adoption of new business applications and enterprise-owned software technology & use is expected to drive the demand for mobile device management solutions. In addition, the growing proliferation of bringing your own device (BYOD) phenomenon in organizations is also driving growth in the market for mobile device management. During the forecast period, the solution market segment is projected to hold the biggest share. According to a study conducted in 2016, 40 percent of US workers use their smartphones, laptops and desktops as part of the BYOD movement that ultimately helped companies increase their efficiency and decrease their infrastructure cost.

Nonetheless, the budgetary constraints in implementing mobile device management solutions in small and medium-sized enterprises along with the reluctance of employees to use mobile device management solutions on their personal devices due to privacy concerns are some of the key factors that hinder the market’s adoption of mobile device management solutions.

Segmental Analysis

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, media and entertainment, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, retail, healthcare, software and technology, education, manufacturing and others

By deployment, it is segmented into on cloud and on-premise

By type, it is bifurcated, into service and solutions

By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise, and large enterprise.

Regional Analysis

The geographical overview of the global Mobile Device Management Market has been conducted in four major regions, including North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

During the projected period, North America is expected to dominate the market by maintaining a large market share. It is reported that North America has the highest market share on the global economy. In this area, due to technological innovation, the presence of many key market players, the high purchasing power of consumers and more and more people owning mobile devices, the market has been predicted to rise. In this area, the main country-specific markets are the USA, Canada and Mexico. Europe stands second in terms of market share due to rapid adoption of mobile device management solutions within several organizations to safeguard their device data. Given the presence of a large number of mobile and smartphone users in this area, Asia-Pacific is also poised to have a robust growth in this market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific businesses are expecting the adoption of business automation and mobile device management solutions. In countries like India and China, the rising youth, as well as economic development, are driving consumer electronics demand such as smartphones and laptops and contributing to the introduction of mobile device management solutions to protect devices.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as acknowledged by MRFR are Microsoft (US), BlackBerry (Canada), VMware (US) IBM (US), MobileIron (US), SAP (Germany), SOTI (Canada), Citrix Systems (US), AirWatch (US) and Sophos (UK).

A few trendsetters of mobile device management are 42Gears Mobility Systems (India) and Mitsogo (US). The other players in this market include ManageEngine (US) FiberLink Communications, and Good Technology (US).

