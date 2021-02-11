Global Automotive Testing Instrument Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Automotive Testing Equipment is very important in the development and production of vehicles. To make sure cars live up to the consumers’ standards, automotive manufacturers test their cars in certain environment. The idea behind car testing is that it allows manufacturers to work out all the kinks and potential problems of a model before it goes into full production.

The global Automotive Testing Instrument market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Testing Instrument volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Testing Instrument market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HORIBA

Bosch

Siemens

AVL List

ABB

Meidensha

ACTIA

MTS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chassis Dynamometer

Engine Dynamometer

Vehicle Emission Test System

Wheel Alignment Tester

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

Others

