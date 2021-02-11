Global Patient Home Monitoring Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Patient Home Monitoring uses digital technologies to collect medical and other forms of health data from individuals in one location and electronically transmit that information securely to health care providers in a different location for assessment and recommendations. Monitoring programs can collect a wide range of health data from the point of care, such as vital signs, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and electrocardiograms.

The global Patient Home Monitoring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Patient Home Monitoring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Patient Home Monitoring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

CAS Medical Systems

CONTEC MEDICAL

Dragerwerk

GE Healthcare

Guangdong Biolight Meditech

Medtronic

Mindray Medical

Nihon Kohden

Philips Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

St. Jude Medical

Protech Home Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

Temperature Monitor

Respiratory Rate Monitor

Brain Monitor (EEG)

Others

Segment by Application

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

