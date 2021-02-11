Global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

A CPLD is a PLD with complexity between programmable array logic and FPGAs, having the architectural features of both. It comes with completely programmable AND/OR arrays and macrocells. The macrocells form the main building blocks of the device, and the AND/OR arrays are reprogrammable and responsible for performing various logic functions.
APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the programmable logic controller market throughout the forecast period. The market’s steady growth in this region will mainly account to the growing industrialization and the adoption of devices integrated with PALs and FPGAs.
The global Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Complex Programmable Logic Devices (CPLD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intel (Altera)
Lattice Semiconductor
Microchip Technology (Atmel)
XILINX
Cypress Semiconductor
Siligo
Uolveic
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
SMT/SMD CPLD
Through Hole CPLD
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Data Computing
Industrial
Telecom
Others