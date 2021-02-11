COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Mushroom Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

A mushroom, or toadstool, is the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus, typically produced above ground on soil or on its food source.The standard for the name “mushroom” is the cultivated white button mushroom, Agaricus bisporus; hence the word “mushroom” is most often applied to those fungi (Basidiomycota, Agaricomycetes) that have a stem (stipe), a cap (pileus), and gills (lamellae, sing. lamella) on the underside of the cap.
The Mushroom market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Mushroom industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Mushroom market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Mushroom market covered in Chapter 12:
Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech
Inventa Foods
The Mushroom Company
Qingfeng Bailing Mushroom Base
Xixia Mushroom Base
Lutece
Balaji Mushrooms
Cambium Biotech
Monaghan Mushrooms
Premier Mushroom Farms
Himalayan International
Monterey Mushrooms
Costa
Fujian Gutian Tremella Mushroom Base
Henan Biyang Mushroom Base
Okechamp
Zhejiang Qingyuan Mushroom Base
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Mushroom market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Matsutake
Coriolus
Shiitake
Tremella
Enoki
Oyster Mushrooms
Agaricus Bisporus
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Mushroom market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Food Processing Industry
Retail Outlets
Food Services
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
