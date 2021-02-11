Global Digital Evidence Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The segmentation of the digital evidence management market is conducted on the basis of component, hardware, software, services, deployment, organization size and end-user. By organization size, the market consists of large enterprises and SMEs. By the hardware, the market consists of body-worn cameras, citywide video cameras, vehicle

dash cameras, drone cameras, and others. By deployment, the market comprises of cloud, hybrid and on-premise. By software, the market comprises of evidence analytics, storage and sharing, evidence collection, evidence security, and visualization. By the component basis, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By services, the market consists of system integration, support and maintenance, digital investigation and consulting, training and education. By end-user, the market consists of the public sector, public safety & justice, law enforcement, and insurance.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the digital evidence management includes regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the regional market. The North American market holds the prime market share due to the growing implementation of digital evidence management by law enforcement organizations in Canada, the US, and Mexico. The European region was credited for the next biggest market share due to the incidence of key market companies. The growth rate of the digital evidence management market is expected to be developed in law enforcement agencies in Europe. Also, the adoption of technology is controlled by police departments in this region.

