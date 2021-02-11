STD Testing Devices Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook

According to MRFR analysis, STD Testing Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and accounted for USD 70.29 Billion in 2018.

The growth of the global STD testing devices market is driven by various factors such as an increase in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and increasing mergers & acquisitions by prominent players in the market. However, lack of knowledge about the symptoms is projected to hamper the growth of the global STD testing devices market.

The Global STD Testing Devices Market is currently dominated by several market players. Additionally, growing initiatives to create awareness is driving the growth of the market.

For instance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018, signed an agreement with ApolloBio Corp. for the exclusive rights for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of VGX – 3100, Inovio’s DNA immunotherapy product. This product is used for pre-cancer indication.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The STD testing devices market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market is divided into the US and Canada.

