Supplement Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

Glycine Supplement Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 62,152.83 Thousand till 2025.

Glycine is a nonessential amino acid that is found in proteins. Glycine acts as a neurotransmitter that stimulates or inhibits the function of the brain and nervous system.

Glycine supplements are widely consumed for improving sleep, enhancing memory, bone & joint health, and increasing insulin sensitivity. The market is growing at a rapid pace due to raising awareness about weight management and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle, increasing incidences of diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle, and a lack of balanced diet.

The increasing geriatric population, growing incidences of diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle and a lack of balanced diet, increasing awareness towards weight management, and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle is anticipated to drive the market growth of the global glycine supplement market. However, safety concerns of glycine supplement and increasing regulatory pressures are expected to restrict the market growth.

Segment Analysis

The Global Glycine Supplement Market has been divided based on dosage form, application, and distribution channel. The market, based on dosage form, has been segregated into solid and liquid. Based on application, the glycine supplement market has been divided into sleep problems, joint and bone health, cardiovascular diseases, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, it is bifurcated into a retail store, online store, and others.

