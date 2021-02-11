Learning Analytics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Learning analytics is an analytical process to calculate the gathered data, interpret and report the information about the learners and their way of methodology. This analytical tools helps the data to improve their learning and the environment in which the learning takes places.

Many business organizations can determine training course completions quantitatively, but find very difficult to measure qualitative aspects such as informal and social learning experiences and their results. This analytical technology helps to clarify the intangible learning experiences. Additionally, the companies need to retain the talented workforce to develop innovative products in order to sustain the market. Hence, business organizations lay stress on developing constant learning culture for employees which in turn empowers the learning analytical tools to boost the innovation in the organization.

On the other hand, the lack of technical expertise in order to implement the analytical tools are expected to be a major challenge for the market. Considering the commercial sector, the issues such as data protection, data possession, monitoring, and controlling the data are also considered to be challenging areas for the learning analytics market.

By tools, the learning analytics market is subcategorized as predictive analytics, content analytics, adaptive learning analytics, discourse analytics, analytics dashboard and others. On the basis of service, the market is classified as training & support, consulting service, integration & implementation and others. On the basis of deployment, the market is consists of on-premises and on-cloud.

The application-based learning analytics is segregated as higher education, K-12 education, and business enterprises. Furthermore, based on end-user, the market is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail& e-commerce, education, manufacturing, healthcare, media& entertainment, and others.

According to Market Research Future analysis, Learning Analytics market has been valued at approximately over USD 8.3 billion growing with a 26% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Market research future identifies some of the key players of Learning Analytics market are Blackboard Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Pearson Inc. (U.K), Saba Software Inc. (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), and D2L Corporation (Canada), Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.), Jenzabar (U.S.), Knewton (U.S.), and Kronos (U.S).

