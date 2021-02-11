Global Non-life Insurance Market Research Report 2020-2026

Non-life Insurance market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-life Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal and General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Motor Insurance
Travel Insurance:
Home Insurance
Commercial Insurance
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital and Direct Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
