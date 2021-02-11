IoT in Warehouse Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The Global IoT in Warehouse Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.93 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of over 21.21% by the end of the forecast period 2019–2025.
On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 23.06% in the IoT in the warehouse market during the forecast period. The increasing number of strategic partnerships and collaborations across the industry, huge investments by the domestic e-commerce sector, increased adoption of inexpensive RFID tags in the retail sector, and growth of smart logistics are some of the driving factors for the growth of the IoT warehouse management market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has been segmented into seven segments–China, Japan, South
Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China is dominating the market in the Asia-Pacific region. In August 2017, Cainiao, the logistics business unit of the e-commerce giant, Alibaba, launched a smart warehouse in Huiyang, Guangdong province of China. The warehouse is operated by more than 100 automated guided vehicles (AGV), popularly known as mobile robots. These robots are equipped with WiFi and self-charging features; they are developed with inbuilt sensors to avoid collisions. In the same year, JD.com, one of the Chinese online retailers and Digital China, an IT company offering digital solutions, together with partnered with Zebra Technologies Corporation to develop an IoT-based e-commerce logistics lab, that leverages the applications of IoT in online retail. The partnership streamlines JD.com's back-end and supply chain processes and offers customized services to its customers. Additionally, the country is witnessing strong growth in the e-commerce sector particularly in remote areas, which allow third-party logistics (3PLs) to offer seamless logistics services for the retailers.
Europe is witnessing steady growth in the global IoT in the warehouse market. For the purpose of analysis, Europe has been segmented into six countries—the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe. The UK and Germany are the major revenue contributors to the market in the region. According to industry experts and MRFR analysis, countries such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and others are significantly adopting IoT solutions in their warehouses. However, this technology is at its nascent stage in the region. According to industry experts, despite having a strong network infrastructure, the adoption rate of IoT warehouse solutions is slow due to the lack of skill set required for operation and understanding of the technical complexity of the offered solutions.
ALSO READ https://thearticlesdirectory.co.uk/geofencing-market-2020-insights-epidemiology-outlook-product-profiles-analysis/