Mobile Application Testing Services Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

According to Market Research Future analysis, the global mobile application testing services market reached USD 3194.8 Million in 2018 and has been estimated to be valued at USD 13585.73 Million by 2026 growing at 20.32 % CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2026.

Smartphone ownership is growing significantly due to the increasing number of features and enhancement of the quality of phones. The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) estimated that there are 5 billion mobile phone users across the globe as of April 2019. The increasing number of smartphones is leading to an increase in application downloads and average time spent on such applications. Additionally, the growing popularity and usage of various mobile-based platforms, such as video streaming platforms, gaming platforms, and e-commerce websites, has increased the use of mobile applications among users. Therefore, the mobile application testing services are essential to maintain the regular functionality of the application, as it can find the bugs and resolve potential faults issues.

The Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market has been segmented on the basis of type, industry, and region. The global mobile application testing services market, by type, has been segmented into manual and automation.

The manual segment accounted for the larger market share of 51% in 2018, with a market value of USD 1632.85 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. In the mobile application testing market, the use of manual testing is declining due to the advent of automation testing, however, manual testing cannot be completely eliminated due to its accurate UI testing features which are not provided by automation testing. Hence, the manual testing of applications is expected to show moderate growth for mobile application testing services.

The automation segment was valued at USD 1561.95 Million in 2018; it is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 21.9%. The automation testing requires a test script to perform testing and needs the upgrades of scripts in case there are any changes required in the mobile application features and user interface which is a tedious and time-consuming process. The automation testing in mobile application testing services market is expected to show significant growth due to the provision of scalability for larger mobile applications.

The global mobile application testing services market, by industry, has been segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, retail, media, and others. Mobile application testing services are used for the assessment of various apps used in various industrial applications. The major aim of testing services is to find bugs and defects in the mobile application that can hamper its usability and overall performance. In 2018, the IT and telecom industry generated the highest revenue of USD 980.93 Million. In the IT segment, mobile applications are used for information sharing, communication and work tracking of the employees. These mobile applications consist of client-side applications and company-side applications to connect the client and company. IT firms deploy their mobile application for developers to interact with the company. Moreover, the recruitment process in the IT industry is nowadays done with the help of mobile applications. These applications are required to be tested before they are deployed for commercial use. Therefore, the IT segment contributes significantly to the growth of mobile application testing services market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Prominent Players

Some of the Prominent Players in the Global Mobile Application Testing Services Market are Testlio Inc, QA InfoTech, Capgemini, ThinkSys Inc, Qualitest, TestingXperts, ZYMR, INC, a1qa software testing company, Indium Software Inc, Global App Testing, and Accenture Plc.

MRFR analysis offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics. The global mobile application testing services market has been analyzed across key geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

