Location Analytics MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Location Analytics Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2022

Market Synopsis of Global Location Analytics Market:

The data is generally transactional data portrayed through a geographical information system. This is done through real time as well as historical geographical data. Location analytics is majorly used to detect and prevent disasters.

The reasons contributing to the growth of the location analytics market are increasing growth in the retail market, growing focus on the needs of customer satisfaction and adoption of technologies. Also, location analytics is also used for predictive analysis, increasing adoption by small and medium enterprises and for market intelligence. Therefore, these reasons are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

However, issues related to security concerns, privacy and error prone databases are the factors hindering the growth of the location analytics market. Various analytics solution are being used nowadays such as web analytics, data analytics among others. Therefore, location analytics is expected to grow at a fast pace.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global location analytics market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

KeyPlayers The key players in the global location analytics market include TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Pitney Bowes (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Galigeo (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Segments For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of location analytics into component,software,deployment,end-usersandregion.

Component

Software

Service

Deployment

On-premises

Hosted

Software

Geocoding

Reverse Geocoding

Thematic Mapping

Reporting

Data Integration

Spatial analysis

Others

End-users

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

RegionalAnalysis: Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi location analytics, high investments for cloud-based solutions and growing adoption of emerging technologies.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to rapid technological advancements and cost-effective location analytics solutions for small scale businesses.

