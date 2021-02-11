Global API Management Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Global API Management Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Global API Management Market:

The motive of API management is to allow an organization that publishes an API to monitor the interface’s lifecycle and the needs of developers. The software can be built in-house or purchased as a service through a third party provider. An application programming interface provides various functions such as automate and connections between an API and the applications, ensure consistency between multiple API implementations and monitor traffic from individual apps. The key drivers contributing to the growth of the API management market are mobility and app proliferation, increasing number of mobile subscribers, the rise of social media, growing demand for private and public APIs, increasing popularity of web APIs, increasing advancements of internet of things and big data. However, data security, legacy investments in SOA and performance monitoring by skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market. Also, system integrators, digital transformation, SOA and PaaS integrations are the factors which are expected to boost the API management market. Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global API management market whereas Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period 2016-2022.

KeyPlayers The key players of global API Management market report include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Akana, Inc. (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Elements, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co. (U.S.), Mashape Inc. (U.S.), MuleSoft, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), RedHat, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), and others.

MarketSegments: For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of API management into component, service and deployment.

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Service:

Training and consulting

Integration

Support & maintenance

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Region:

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

On the basis of services, support & maintenance accounted for the largest market share because they provide most recent fixtures and enhancements to the API management solutions.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share because of technological advancements and presence of various cloud service providers in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 majorly due to growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as internet of things, big data and analytics.

