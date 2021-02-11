Global and Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026

Segment by Type, the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is segmented into

Full mPOS

Semi-mobile POS

Mobile Phone POS

Segment by Application, the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is segmented into

Restaurants

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Share Analysis

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) business, the date to enter into the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market, Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ngenico S.A.

PAX Technology Ltd.

Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Toshiba Corporation

Intuit, Inc.

First Data Corporation

iZettle AB

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Dspread Technology, Inc.

