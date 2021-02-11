Tyrosine Hydroxylase Deficiency Market: Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The Tyrosine Hydroxylase Deficiency Market occurs due to disruptions or changes (mutations) of the tyrosine hydroxylase gene. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of rare diseases and rising therapeutics demands are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, advancements in diagnostic technologies boost the market. However, low awareness and lack of healthcare services in the middle and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the projected period.

Segmentation

The global tyrosine hydroxylase deficiency market is segmented on the basis of form, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into mild, moderate, and severe. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into an examination of cerebrospinal fluid, genetic testing, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, speech therapy, and others. Medication is further segmented into anticholinergic drugs (trihexyphenidyl and amantadine. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global tyrosine hydroxylase deficiency market owing to the increasing prevalence of rare diseases and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of key players within the regional boundaries provide a favorable background for the market growth.

Europe is second largest in the global tyrosine hydroxylase deficiency market. Factors such as the increasing availability of funds for research and a huge patient population followed by a well-developed healthcare sector drive the market within the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for the tyrosine hydroxylase deficiency. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and a huge patient population. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and a rapidly developing healthcare sector boost the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global tyrosine hydroxylase deficiency market due to the low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the African region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle Eastern and African region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Fujifilm Holdings (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), GeneDx (U.S.), PGxHealth LLC (U.S.), Abbott (U.S), GE healthcare (U.K.), Medtronic (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Eli Lilly Company (U.S.), Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India), and others.