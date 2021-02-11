Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

Summary
Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inborn error of metabolism that results in decreased metabolism of the amino acid phenylalanine. Untreated PKU can lead to intellectual disability, seizures, behavioral problems, and mental disorder. It may also result in a musty smell and lighter skin. Babies born to mothers who have poorly treated PKU may have heart problems, a small head, and low birth weight.
The global Phenylketonuria (PKU) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Biomarin
Vitaflo
Mead Johnson
Nutricia
Cambrooke
Dr. Schär
Prominmetabolics
PKU Perspectives
Major applications as follows:
Household
Hospital
Others
Major Type as follows:
Medications
Supplements
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa