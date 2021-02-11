COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Toys and Games Industry MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

The Toys and Games market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Toys and Games industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Toys and Games market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Toys and Games market covered in Chapter 12:

JAKKS Pacific

MGA Entertainment

Mattel

Hasbro

The LEGO Group

Playmates Toys

TOMY

Vivid Imaginations

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Toys and Games market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Games and Puzzles

Infant and Preschool

Activity and Construction Toys

Dolls and Action Figures

Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons

Soft/Plush Toys

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Toys and Games market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Department Stores

Online Retailers

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

