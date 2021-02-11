COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Diamond Jewlery Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

Diamonds are the hardest substance known to humans and are made of crystalline carbon with unique light reflectivity. Since ancient Greece, diamonds and diamond jewelry have been traditional symbols of love. Ancient people believed that they were hardened dew, star debris or crystalline lightning. Today, gem-grade diamonds are used to make high-grade jewelry and engagement rings.
The Diamond Jewlery market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Diamond Jewlery industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Diamond Jewlery market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Diamond Jewlery market covered in Chapter 12:
Joyalukkas
Dora International
Vaibhav Global
Titan
Compagnie Financière Richemont
A & D Gem Corporation
Harry Winston
Laxmi Diamonds
Suashish Diamonds
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
Arihant Jewellers
Buccellati
Gemco Designs
Fame Diamonds
J.B. And Brothers
Graff Diamonds
Blue Nile
Su-raj Diamonds and jewelry
Chanel
ChowTai Fook
Tara Jewels
Buccellati Jewelers
De Beers
Tiffany
Kirtilals
B. Vijaykumar & Co.
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Diamond Jewlery market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Rings
Necklaces
Earrings
Bangles
Pendants
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Diamond Jewlery market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Speciality stores
Department stores
Discounters
Online retailers
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
