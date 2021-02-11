Global VIBRATION CONTROL SYSTEMS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Self-Service Analytics Software market is expected to record an impressive annual average growth rate of 20% over the forecast period 2016-2022 and is planning a future market research (MRFR) in a detailed research report. Enterprises are increasingly embracing self-service analytics to provide functionality to business users at all levels.

The high demand for analytics in data interpretation is one of the preliminary factors driving the growth of the self-service analytics market. Businesses are moving away from traditional business intelligence tools to self-service analytics that can increasingly focus on strategic issues. Heterogeneous in nature and massive amounts of data pulled from multiple sources are complex and unstructured, requiring advanced analytics to gain in-depth business insights.

Key Players

The global self-service analytics market is marked by the presence of key players including DrivenBI (U.S), Tableau Software (U.S), MicroStrategy (U.S), Vista equity partners (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Concur Technologies (U.S), TIBCO Software (U.S.), Crimson Hexagon (U.S), Syncsort (U.S), Alteryx (U.S), SAS Institute (U.S), Splunk (U.S), and Microsoft Corporation (U.S.). The global self-service analytics market is highly competitive where the key players are leveraging various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and others to sustain the intense competition in the market.

Market Segmentation

Regional Insights

