Global Herbal MedicineMarket Research and ForecastMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

A new market study, "Global Herbal Medicine Market Research and Forecast Report 2018-2023"
Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.
Traditional herbal medicines are naturally occurring, plant-derived substances with minimal or no industrial processing that have been used to treat illness within local or regional healing practices.
In consumption market, Europe and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 72.36% of the global consumption volume in total.
The global Herbal Medicine market is valued at 120700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 203400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Herbal Medicine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Medicine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tsumura
Schwabe
Madaus
Weleda
Blackmores
Arkopharma
SIDO MUNCUL
Arizona Natural
Dabur
Herbal Africa
Nature’s Answer
Bio-Botanica
Potter’s
Zand
Nature Herbs
Imperial Ginseng
Yunnan Baiyao
Tongrentang
TASLY
Zhongxin
Kunming Pharma
Sanjiu
JZJT
Guangzhou Pharma
Taiji
Haiyao
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Detoxification Medicine
Antipyretic Medicine
Aigestant Medicine
Blood Circulation Medicine
Others
Segment by Application
Western Herbalism
Traditional Chinese Medicine
Others