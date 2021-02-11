Broadcast Equipment Market Demand Analytics, Top Companies, COVID 19 Analysis,Types, Application, Growth Drivers, Size, Share and Industry Analysis Forecast 2023

Broadcasting is the widespread distribution of mass media or files across different regions over a large audience. This broadcasting is done by electronic methods of mass communication. This widespread mass communication is generally done through radio, television or over internet. The factor that tend to drive the growth of the global Broadcast Equipment Market includes direct offering to consumers through OTT services and growing demand for high quality media and entertainment streaming over internet. The broadcast enterprises use various data servers for data storage and to store files like audio, video in compressed form and are extracted at the receiver end. However, the growing demand for smartphones and high speed broadband is somewhat restraining the growth of the television and radio broadcasting.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into radio, television, direct broadcasting satellite (DBS), cable television and IPTV. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into dish antenna, amplifier, switches, video servers, encoders, transmitters and repeaters, and modulators. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into analog broadcasting and digital broadcasting.

Key players

Some of the prominent players in the broadcast equipment market include Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Evertz Microsystems, Ltd (Canada), Grass Valley (Canada), EVS Broadcast Equipment SA (Belgium), Harmonic Inc (U.S.), Clyde Broadcast (U.K), Sencore (U.S.), Acorde Technologies, S.A (Spain), AvL Technologies (U.S.), ETL Systems Ltd (U.K), Global Invacom Ltd (Singapore) among others.

The key players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development for cost-effective product portfolio. The global broadcast equipment market also includes innovators implementing and developing new technologies for broadcast.

