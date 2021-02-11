Global INDUSTRIAL HAND GLOVESS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the proximity marketing market 2020 could be worth about $52 billion by 2023, and MRFR predicts that the market growth rate will be 28% between 2017 and 2023 (review period). Do it.

Heavy Construction Equipment Asia Pacific Market – Overview

Heavy construction equipment has been proved as a backbone for construction industry in order to save a lot of time and labour cost. There are several equipment that serve various purpose at construction sites. Various activities including earthmoving, material handling, transporting materials, etc. are catered by heavy construction equipment. High investments of construction industry in BRIC countries are driving the growth for heavy construction equipment market.

The lucrative and high investment areas of construction industry in emerging economies and organization of upcoming world sports such as FIFA World Cup and Olympics will boost the demand for heavy construction machinery. The global heavy construction equipment industry growth is directly related to the worldwide infrastructural development activities. Addition of new technologies to the existing systems has been an ongoing trend within the market. Adoption of these equipment has been increasing over the time. High cost of heavy construction equipment is one of the major factors supporting retrofitted equipment. Some of the major players operating within heavy construction equipment market arena include Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Komatsu Ltd.,, and others.

Huge investments in infrastructural projects in BRIC countries have spurred the demand for heavy construction equipment for commercial and residential purpose. Asia-Pacific region has given a tough competition to well established European and U.S. markets when it comes to heavy machinery. Increasing demand in Brazil is one of the key factors for the market growth. This is owing to the continued economic growth and political steadiness in the country. The construction companies are now focusing their attention to India for business. This is being achieved by either formation of alliances with the local players or through subsidiary companies. The buying behaviour in India is changing from “price based” to “value for money”. Moreover, the construction sector in Brazil has witnessed a good growth with the development in Brazilian economy. Infrastructural projects in the region have been steadily rising. Consequently, there is a high demand for construction equipment, which is attracting big market players to enter the region for business expansion. Recently, Hyundai Heavy Industries opened its first construction equipment factory in Brazil. The factory is estimated to have an annual production capacity of around 3,000 units. The company plans to further increase the capacity by 1,000 units over the next year.

equipment developed includes wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, and excavators. Hyundai had invested $175 million for the development of more than 6 million sq. ft. factory. The company has already received orders for 8 projects in Brazil for 500 construction equipment. Couple of these projects includes railway project in Northeast Brazil and hydroelectric power plant in the state of Para. Entry of such big players in Brazil indicates a significant demand coming for heavy construction equipment.

