Global CLOUD-BASED CONTACT CENTERS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview:

Globally, the cloud-based contact center market is expected to grow from USD 6.37 billion in 2017 to USD 24.11 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period. Cloud compliance requirements and pay-as-you-go subscription pricing models for end users are expected to drive the cloud-based contact center market.

However, the risk of information loss and lack of awareness of cloud-based contact centers in some economic development regions may limit the growth of the cloud-based contact center market. On the other hand, improving the customer experience and increasing the interest of global players in market investment is a major opportunity for the cloud-based contact center market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in cloud-based contact center market are NICE Ltd. (Israel), 8×8 Inc. (US), Five9 (US), Cisco Systems (US), Genesys (US), Oracle Corporation (US), NewVoiceMedia (UK), Connect First (US), Aspect Software (US), and Extreme Networks among others.

Other players in cloud-based contact center market are Liveops, Inc. (US), inContact, Inc.(US), 3CLogic (US), Accurate Always, Inc.(US), Interlink Network Systems (US), KM2 Solutions (US), Servion Global Solutions (India), and CCT Solutions (US) among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution

* ACD

* APO

* Dialers

* IVR

* CTI

* Reporting & Analytics

* Security

By Service type

* Professional Services

* Managed Services

By Application

* Call routing and queuing

* Data integration and recording

* Chat quality and monitoring

* Real-time decision-making

* Workforce Optimization (WFO)

By Organisation Size

* Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

* Large enterprises

By Deployment Model

* Public cloud

* Private cloud

* Hybrid cloud

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to occupy the highest market share in the coming years and control the cloud-based contact center market due to increased Internet penetration and rapid transition from local remote infrastructure to cloud. The Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the highest rate in the next few years. Along with promising technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and flexibility, increasing awareness of cloud-based solutions is a major driver of migration.

