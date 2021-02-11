Global Neuroprosthetics Market Research and ForecastMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Global Neuroprosthetics Market Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuy

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the neuroprosthetics market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

The study provides a detailed view of the neuroprosthetics market, by segmenting it based on, type, application and regional demand. The type segment includes motor prosthetics, auditory prosthetics, cognitive prosthetics and visual prosthetics. Application segment includes motor neuron disorders, physiological disorders and cognitive disorders. Neuroprosthetics is the development of neural prostheses with the application of biomedical engineering and neuroscience. Neural prostheses are type of devices capable of substituting cognitive, sensory and motor modalities in a human body that may have been damaged by an injury or a disease.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Market dynamics for each region has been provided in the report.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global neuroprosthetics market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of neuroprosthetics market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the neuroprosthetics market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the neuroprosthetics market.

The report provides the size of the neuroprosthetics market from 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global neuroprosthetics market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Bn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

The market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for neuroprosthetics has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for neuroprosthetics in each product for its respective functions. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from type of neuroprosthetics. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the neuroprosthetics market, split into regions. Based on application segment, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for neuroprosthetics. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Various companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation, application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of neuroprosthetics by privately held companies; calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all application segments.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cochlear Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., and Neuropace, Inc., among others.

The global neuroprosthetics market has been segmented into:

Neuroprosthetics Market: By Type

Motor Prosthetics

Auditory Prosthetics

Cognitive Prosthetics

Visual Prosthetics

Neuroprosthetics Market: By Application

Motor Neuron Disorders

Physiological Disorders

Cognitive Disorders

Neuroprosthetics Market: By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

