Global Genomics Market Research and ForecastMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Global Genomics Market Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuy

Global Genomics Market (By Products & Services – Instruments/Systems, Consumables and Services, By Technology- PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), DNA Microarray, Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification and Others, By Application – Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery & Development, Agriculture & Animal Research and Others, By Process- Library Preparation, Gene Sequencing and data analysis, By End-User- Hospital & Clinics, Research enters, Government & academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Others); – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-semiconductor-diodes-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-01-22

WGR2590086 1 December, 2017 Global 142 pages Sheer Analytics and Insights

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-termiticide-market-2021-size-share-demand-trends-growth-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-27

Description

Table of Content

Research Methodology

FREE SAMPLE REPORT

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oilfield-equipment-rental-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-29

Related Reports

Report banner

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the global genomics market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/genomics-market-2021-global-analysis-amp-forecast-to-2027-market-research-report/

The study provides a detailed view of the global genomics market, by segmenting it based on, product and services, technology, application, process, end-user and regional demand. The products and services type segment include instruments/systems, consumables and services, while based on technology, it includes PCR (polymerase chain reaction), DNA microarray, DNA sequencing, nucleic acid extraction and purification and others (genotyping and gene editing). On the other hand, application wise, the segments are diagnostics, personalized medicine, drug discovery and development, agriculture and animal research and others and by process the market is classified into library preparation, gene sequencing and data analysis. By end-user, the genomics market can be segmented into hospital and clinics, research centers, government and academic institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others (NGO’s and agri-genomics organizations).

Also Read: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2590086-global-genomics-market-by-products-services-instruments-systems-consumables-and-services

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Market dynamics for each region has been provided in the report.

https://thedailychronicle.in/