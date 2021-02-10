Global E-Clinical Trial Solutions Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026  

Global e-Clinical Trial Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
e-Clinical Trial Solutions market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global e-Clinical Trial Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
BioClinica
Parexel
Perceptive Informatics
EClinical Solutions
Ecrfplus
Clincase
Merge
Oracle
Medidata Solutions
Clinpal
NTT DATA
Datatrak
Omnicomm
MedNet Solutions
Prelude Dynamics
Nextrials
DSG
EClinForce
Almac
ArisGlobal
DigiGenomics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions
Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions
Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Laboratory
Hospital
Pharmaceutical Company
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
