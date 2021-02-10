Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Therapeutics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

The global seasonal affective disorder market is growing moderately, and it is expected to grow at the same pace over the forecast period 2017-2018. Increasing number of patients suffering from disorder is key factor for the market growth. Growing awareness and increasing number of treatments are also key drivers for the market growth. People are getting more aware about various mental diseases and disorder. Adoption of advanced diagnosis and treatment also plays an important role in the growth of this market.

The global market of seasonal affective disorder was around USD 521.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 694.9 million by 2023 at a projected CAGR of 4.2%.

Major Players in Seasonal Affective Disorder Market

Some of the key market players: AbbVie Inc. (US), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Bayer AG (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc (US), Pfizer Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis

The global seasonal affective disorder market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa

The Americas dominate this market, particularly North America due to increasing prevalence of this disorder in the region. It is estimated that around 10 million Americans are affected by this disorder. Growing awareness in South American population regarding this disorder is major driving force.

Increasing cases of seasonal affective disorder in Europe is leading the market growth. The prevalence rate is higher in countries such as UK and Ireland while other European countries such as Germany and France are also growing significantly.

The prevalence is relatively low in Asia Pacific. However, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness, and increasing government support to improve life of patients drive this market.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to have the least growth during the forecast period due to lack of awareness about this disorder and limited access to healthcare facilities.

Segmentation

The global seasonal affective disorder market is segmented on the basis of type, which includes fall and winter SAD, spring and summer SAD, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into physical exam, lab tests, psychological evaluation, and others. Lab tests is sub-segmented into complete blood count (CBC), thyroid blood tests, and others. Psychological evaluation includes intelligence tests, personality tests, attitude tests, achievement tests, aptitude tests, neuropsychological tests, vocational tests, direct observation tests, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market is segmented into light therapy (phototherapy), medications, psychotherapy, counselling, and others. Medications includes antidepressants, and others. Antidepressants are further sub-segmented into reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and others. Psychotherapy includes art therapy, attachment-based psychotherapy, behavioral therapy, body psychotherapy, Cognitive analytical therapy (CAT), existential psychotherapy, gestalt therapy, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, medical research centers, and others.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

ALSO READ :https://chemicalindustrygrowth.blogspot.com/2020/10/cashew-milk-market-demand-application.html

