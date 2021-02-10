Global ADHD Therapeutics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder with a group of behavioral symptoms that include hyperactivity, inattentiveness and impulsiveness. The symptoms of ADHD begin in childhood and can continue through adolescence and adulthood. As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global ADHD therapeutics market is registered to grow steadily till the end of 2024.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The symptoms of ADHD such as lack of attention, hyperactivity and impulsivity hamper proper functioning and development of an individual. Increasing awareness regarding neurodevelopmental disorders and easy availability of diagnostic guidelines over the internet is projected to boost the growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market.

Changing lifestyles and value systems along with the factors like genetic inheritance and premature birth are resulting to the rise in prevalence of ADHD among children in the age group of 4-17 years, which in turn is propelling the growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market. Increasing availability of online platforms for therapists that assure anonymity of the patient is inclining more individuals towards undergoing therapeutic treatment for ADHD, which in turn is fueling the expansion of the global ADHD therapeutics market

However, underdiagnosis of ADHD due to the existence of comorbid conditions in children, lack of awareness and low availability of non-stimulant drugs to treat ADHD in various regions are likely to hamper the expansion of the global ADHD therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global ADHD therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of drug type and distribution channel. Based on drug type, the ADHD therapeutics market is segmented into stimulants and non-stimulants. The stimulants segment is sub-segmented into amphetamine, methylphenidate, dextroamphetamine, lisdexamfetamine and others. The non-stimulants segment is sub-segmented into atomoxetine, bupropion, guanfacine and clonidine

Based on distribution channel, the ADHD therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, research laboratories and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global ADHD therapeutics market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The ADHD therapeutics market in the North America region accounts for the dominant share in the global ADHD therapeutics market owing to the increasing prevalence of ADHD in the children and high healthcare expenditure by the population in this region. The ADHD therapeutics market in the Europe region is projecting significant growth owing to the increased research and development for the introduction of more effective drugs in this region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a notable pace in the coming years due to increased awareness regarding ADHD and its available treatments. Whereas, the Middle East and Africa region is projecting steady growth in the global ADHD market owing to the low awareness and poor primary health care in the underdeveloped areas of this region.

Key Players:

The prominent players profiled by MRFR in the report on the global ADHD therapeutics market are Concordia International Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Highland Therapeutics Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC, NEOS Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Shire, Teva Pharmaceutical and others.

