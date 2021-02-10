Vacutainer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

Summary
A vacutainer blood collection tube is a sterile glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube facilitating the draw of a predetermined volume of liquid. Most commonly used to collect blood samples in venipuncture, they are also used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. Vacutainer tubes may contain additives designed to stabilize and preserve the specimen prior to analytical testing. Tubes are available with or without a safety-engineered closure, with a variety of labeling options and closure colors as well as a range of draw volumes.
The global Vacutainer market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Terumo
BD
GBO
Medtronic
Sekisui
Sarstedt
FL medical
Narang Medical
Improve Medical
TUD
Hongyu Medical
Sanli
Gong Dong
CDRICH
Major applications as follows:
Venous Blood Collection
Capillary Blood Collection
Major Type as follows:
Serum Separating Tubes
EDTA Tubes
Plasma Separation Tubes
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa