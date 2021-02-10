Vitamin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

Summary
Vitamin is a huge family, now known as vitamins have a few kinds, can divide roughly for fat-soluble and water-soluble two categories. Vitamin includes Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.
The global Vitamin market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
DSM
Lonza
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
BASF
Zhejiang Medicine
Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical
Northeast Pharmaceutical
North China Pharmaceutical
NHU
Jubilant Life Sciences
Vertellus
Brother Enterprises
Adisseo
Zhejiang Garden Biochemical
Kingdomway
Major applications as follows:
Feed Additives
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
Food and Beverage
Major Type as follows:
Vitamin A
Vitamin B3
Vitamin B5
Vitamin D3
Vitamin E
Vitamin C
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa