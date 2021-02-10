Vitamin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

Summary

Vitamin is a huge family, now known as vitamins have a few kinds, can divide roughly for fat-soluble and water-soluble two categories. Vitamin includes Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.

The global Vitamin market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

DSM

Lonza

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical

NHU

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Adisseo

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical

Kingdomway

Major applications as follows:

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Major Type as follows:

Vitamin A

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin D3

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

