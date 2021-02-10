Global Rotary Switch Analysis Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Rotary Switch industry.

This report splits Rotary Switch market by Number of Poles, by Structure Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

ABB

Auspicious Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.

BALLUFF

C&K Components

Camlock Systems Ltd

E-SWITCH

EAO France

EBE

EMAS

Federal Elektrik

Fortress Interlocks

GAVE ELECTRO

GE

Georg Schlegel GmbH & Co. KG

Giovenzana International B.V.

Hartmann Codier

IDEC USA

Idem Safety Switches

KATKO

KNITTER SWITCH

Nidec Copal Electronics

NKK Switches

O/E/N India Ltd.

Omron Electronics GmbH

Palazzoli

Shallco

SIEMENS

SWITCHLAB INC.

Utility Electrical Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Jinhong Electric Appliance

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Rotary Switch Market, by Number of Poles

Single-pole

Multipole

Rotary Switch Market, by Structure Type

BBM(Break Before Make)

MBB(Make Before Break)

Main Applications

Electrical Appliances

Power Supply

Medical Equipment

Car Appliances

Other Appliances

