Global Rotary Switch Analysis Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Rotary Switch industry.
This report splits Rotary Switch market by Number of Poles, by Structure Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
ABB
Auspicious Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.
BALLUFF
C&K Components
Camlock Systems Ltd
E-SWITCH
EAO France
EBE
EMAS
Federal Elektrik
Fortress Interlocks
GAVE ELECTRO
GE
Georg Schlegel GmbH & Co. KG
Giovenzana International B.V.
Hartmann Codier
IDEC USA
Idem Safety Switches
KATKO
KNITTER SWITCH
Nidec Copal Electronics
NKK Switches
O/E/N India Ltd.
Omron Electronics GmbH
Palazzoli
Shallco
SIEMENS
SWITCHLAB INC.
Utility Electrical Co., Ltd.
Wenzhou Jinhong Electric Appliance
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Rotary Switch Market, by Number of Poles
Single-pole
Multipole
Rotary Switch Market, by Structure Type
BBM(Break Before Make)
MBB(Make Before Break)
Main Applications
Electrical Appliances
Power Supply
Medical Equipment
Car Appliances
Other Appliances