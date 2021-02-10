Global WATER AND WASTEWATER Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market – Overview

The water and wastewater treatment equipment are being extensively used for the production of clean water, which can be used for all kinds of municipal and industrial applications. The wastewater is treated by using the treatment equipment for the removal of the harmful chemicals, in order to avoid the contamination of water resources. Of late, there is an increase in the usage of the effective water and wastewater treatment equipment, owing to the increasing global water stress coupled with industrial wastewater disposal in aquatic ecosystems, which has further led to a boost in the water reclamation requirements.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of water and wastewater treatment equipment is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2022).

The demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment is growing significantly, over the years. Of late, various industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, power, metal & mining, semiconductors, textiles, and oil & gas, call for the usage of clean water. The growth of these industries lead to an increase in water pollution and contamination. With the objective of reusing the industrial wastewater for various manufacturing processes such as cooling, washing, and processing, the companies are increasingly adopting the water and wastewater treatment equipment.

With the increasing concerns about the health risks and environmental impact of the biological contaminants, chemicals, and disinfection byproducts in the supply of water and wastewater, the governments of various countries have introduced various emission regulations, which are fuelling the demand of water and wastewater treatment equipment. For instance, the European Union (EU) has updated the existing regulatory frameworks and set new norms for the control of wastewater generation and promotion of recycle & reuse. Moreover, the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of India, have drafted new regulations such as the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) or Zero Discharge (ZD) policy, which urges industries to strive for ZLD status.

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Water and wastewater treatment equipment market are that of new product development.

On April 2011, GE Water & Process Technologies completed the extension of its water treatment facility in Wuxi New Zone, China. The capacity has been doubled in order to curb the increasing demand of clean water and energy in China and other countries in the Asia Pacific region.

In June 2017, Big Data, machine learning and artificial intelligence have been developed by Kemira Oyj for the management of water treatment systems in better efficient ways.

