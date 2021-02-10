Educational Travel Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Report Summary:-

The Global Educational Travel Market Report 2021-2026 (Forecast Period) Offers An In-Depth Study Of Market Growth Factors, Future Evaluation, Country-Level Analysis, Educational Travel Market Distribution, And Competitive Landscape Study Of Significant Industry Players. Every Segment Of The Global Educational Travel Market Is Extensively Assessed In The Research Report. The Segment Analysis Offers Critical Opportunities Available In The Global Educational Travel Market Through Leading Segments. The Regional Study Of The Global Educational Travel Market Helps Readers To Attain A Thorough Understanding Of The Developments Of The Different Geographic Markets In Recent Years And Also Going Forth. In Addition, The Report Provides A Comprehensive Overview Of The Vital Dynamics Of The Global Educational Travel Market, Including Market Influence And Market Effect Factors, Drivers, Threats, Constraints, Trends, And Prospects. The Research Study Also Contains Other Forms Of Analysis, Such As Qualitative And Quantitative.

The global Educational Travel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Educational Travel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Educational Travel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Educational Travel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Educational Travel market covered in Chapter 4:

Lindblad Expeditions

Exodus Travels

Bright spark

NST TRAVEL GROUP LTD

Topdeck

Intrepid

CONTIKI (U.K.) HOLDINGS LTD

STA Travel

WORLD CHALLENGE EXPEDITIONS LTD

Market Dynamics:-

The report also examines the several volume trends, the pricing history, and the market value in addition to understanding the key dynamics of the Educational Travel market. Several future growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities are also analyzed to obtain a better view of the industry.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Educational Travel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Land Based Activity

Water Based Activity

Air Based Activity

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Educational Travel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Higher education students

Language travel students

K-12 students

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Educational Travel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Land Based Activity

1.5.3 Water Based Activity

1.5.4 Air Based Activity

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Educational Travel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Higher education students

1.6.3 Language travel students

1.6.4 K-12 students

1.7 Educational Travel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Educational Travel Industry Development

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Lindblad Expeditions

4.1.1 Lindblad Expeditions Basic Information

4.1.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Lindblad Expeditions Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Lindblad Expeditions Business Overview

4.2 Exodus Travels

4.2.1 Exodus Travels Basic Information

4.2.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Exodus Travels Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Exodus Travels Business Overview

4.3 Bright spark

4.3.1 Bright spark Basic Information

4.3.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Bright spark Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Bright spark Business Overview

4.4 NST TRAVEL GROUP LTD

4.4.1 NST TRAVEL GROUP LTD Basic Information

4.4.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 NST TRAVEL GROUP LTD Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 NST TRAVEL GROUP LTD Business Overview

4.5 Topdeck

4.5.1 Topdeck Basic Information

4.5.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Topdeck Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Topdeck Business Overview

4.6 Intrepid

4.6.1 Intrepid Basic Information

4.6.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Intrepid Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Intrepid Business Overview

4.7 CONTIKI (U.K.) HOLDINGS LTD

4.7.1 CONTIKI (U.K.) HOLDINGS LTD Basic Information

4.7.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 CONTIKI (U.K.) HOLDINGS LTD Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 CONTIKI (U.K.) HOLDINGS LTD Business Overview

4.8 STA Travel

4.8.1 STA Travel Basic Information

4.8.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 STA Travel Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 STA Travel Business Overview

4.9 WORLD CHALLENGE EXPEDITIONS LTD

4.9.1 WORLD CHALLENGE EXPEDITIONS LTD Basic Information

4.9.2 Educational Travel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 WORLD CHALLENGE EXPEDITIONS LTD Educational Travel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 WORLD CHALLENGE EXPEDITIONS LTD Business Overview

Continued…..

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

