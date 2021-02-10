Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Intelligent City (Smart City) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent City (Smart City) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

AT&T

Europe Mobile

Cisco

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

NTT Communications

Oracle

Siemens

Google

GE

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Accenture

Ericsson

HP

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Telefonica

Toshiba

Enjoyor

COSCO Shipping Technology

Beijing eGOVA

Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent

Wonders Information

Digital China Group

Alcatel-Lucent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Intelligent Transportation

Medical Wisdom

Smart Home

Intelligent Tourism

Intelligence Community

Intelligent Security

Wisdom Green

Wisdom Logistics

Smart Education

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Governance

Building

Environmental Solution

Utilities

Transportation

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent City (Smart City) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent City (Smart City) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent City (Smart City) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

