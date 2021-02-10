Global Intelligent City (Smart City) Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Intelligent City (Smart City) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent City (Smart City) development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
AT&T
Europe Mobile
Cisco
Hitachi
Honeywell
Huawei
IBM
NTT Communications
Oracle
Siemens
Google
GE
Verizon Communications
Vodafone
Accenture
Ericsson
HP
Microsoft
Schneider Electric
Telefonica
Toshiba
Enjoyor
COSCO Shipping Technology
Beijing eGOVA
Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent
Wonders Information
Digital China Group
Alcatel-Lucent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Intelligent Transportation
Medical Wisdom
Smart Home
Intelligent Tourism
Intelligence Community
Intelligent Security
Wisdom Green
Wisdom Logistics
Smart Education
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Governance
Building
Environmental Solution
Utilities
Transportation
Healthcare
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent City (Smart City) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.