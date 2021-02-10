Global Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Tally Solutions
Daemon Information Systems
Apto
Brokermint
RealSpace
Bitrix
ITAakash Strategic Software
Realty Redefined
ABC Info Soft
Astral Technologies
In4velocity Systems
Dataman Computer Systems
Propertybase
Kanix Infotech
Mutha Technosoft LLP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Cloud
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises(SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Estate Software for Builders & Real Estate Agents are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.