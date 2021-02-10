Global Food AutomationMarket Research and ForecastMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Food AutomationMarket Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuy

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the food automation market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the food automation market, by segmenting it based on by application, by function, by type and regional demand. Food automation is a new kind of technology which uses computer systems and smart systems to control food productivity and food quality standard. Automation in food industry promotes better quality control and better quality assurance. Therefore, automation is extremely critical for food industry as it matches with the environmental regulatory agencies and food safety terms. The increase in adoption of food automation in dairy, poultry and seafood, bakery and others have been trending factor for driving the growth of the market during the projection period of 2016-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by type, by function and applications in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global food automation market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the food automation market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the food automation market.

The report provides the size of the food automation market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global food automation market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in us$ mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for food automation has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for food automation in each application for its respective functions. The food automation market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from food automation applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the food automation market, split into regions. Based on, application, by function, and type, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for food automation. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of food automation several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric C, Fortive Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The Global food automation market has been segmented into:

Global Food Automation Market: By Function

Palletizing

Processing

Sorting & Grading

Packaging & Repackaging

Picking & Placing

Others

Global Food Automation Market: By Application

Bakery

Fruit & Vegetables

Dairy

Meat

Poultry & seafood

Confectionery

Beverages

Global Food Automation Market: By Type

Motor controls

Rotary Products

Motors & generators

Linear products

Discrette controllers & visualization

Others

Global Food Automation Market: By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

