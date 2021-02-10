Global Agricultural Drones Market Research Report 2026

Agricultural Drones market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Drones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Agricultural Drones market is segmented into

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

Segment by Application, the Agricultural Drones market is segmented into

Field Mapping

VRA

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Livestock

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agricultural Drones market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agricultural Drones market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Agricultural Drones Market Share Analysis

Agricultural Drones market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Agricultural Drones by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Agricultural Drones business, the date to enter into the Agricultural Drones market, Agricultural Drones product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Trimble Navigation Ltd

DJI

PrecisionHawk

Parrot SA

3DR

AeroVironment

DroneDeploy

…

