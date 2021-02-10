Global Functional Apparels Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market study, “2017-2025 World Functional Apparels Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Functional Apparels , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Functional Apparels market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Outdoor Clothing
Sportswear
Footwear
Socks
Innerwear
Others
By End-User / Application
Men
Women
By Company
Addidas
Icebreaker
Tommy Hilfiger
Nike Inc.
New Balance Inc.
Under Armour Inc.
Asics Corporation
Columbia
Russell Brands LLC
Polar Stuff
Playboy Enterprises
Thai Sock Co. Ltd.
Skechers USA Inc.
Puma
