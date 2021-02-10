Global Transfer Switch Detailed Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Transfer Switch industry.
This report splits Transfer Switch market by Transfer Switch Type, by Mounting Method, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
ABB Protection and Connection
BENDER
Caterpillar Electric Power
Cefem Groupe
CHLORIDE POWER PROTECTION
Craig & Derricott
Eltek Deutschland GmbH
ETI
Federal Elektrik
GAVE ELECTRO
GE
GREEGOO ELECTRIC CO LTD
KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS
Kutai Electronics Industry Co., Ltd.
LayerZero Power Systems, Inc.
Lineage Power
PEOPLE ELE. APPLIANCE GROUP CO., LTD.
RIELLO UPS
Schneider Electric
SIEMENS
Static Power Pty Ltd
Tecnoelettra
Teledyne Relays
Vertiv
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Transfer Switch Market, by Transfer Switch Type
Automatic Transfer Switch
Static Transfer Switch
Manual Transfer Switch
Motorized Transfer Switch
Transfer Switch Market, by Mounting Method
Enclosed
Chassis-mounted
Rack-mount
Busbar
Others
Main Applications
Hospital
Bank
Telecom Room
Military Facilities
Others