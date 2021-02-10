Global Transfer Switch Detailed Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Transfer Switch industry.

This report splits Transfer Switch market by Transfer Switch Type, by Mounting Method, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

ABB Protection and Connection

BENDER

Caterpillar Electric Power

Cefem Groupe

CHLORIDE POWER PROTECTION

Craig & Derricott

Eltek Deutschland GmbH

ETI

Federal Elektrik

GAVE ELECTRO

GE

GREEGOO ELECTRIC CO LTD

KOHLER POWER SYSTEMS

Kutai Electronics Industry Co., Ltd.

LayerZero Power Systems, Inc.

Lineage Power

PEOPLE ELE. APPLIANCE GROUP CO., LTD.

RIELLO UPS

Schneider Electric

SIEMENS

Static Power Pty Ltd

Tecnoelettra

Teledyne Relays

Vertiv

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Transfer Switch Market, by Transfer Switch Type

Automatic Transfer Switch

Static Transfer Switch

Manual Transfer Switch

Motorized Transfer Switch

Transfer Switch Market, by Mounting Method

Enclosed

Chassis-mounted

Rack-mount

Busbar

Others

Main Applications

Hospital

Bank

Telecom Room

Military Facilities

Others

