Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

Global Critical Illness Insurance Market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.35% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 67,960.81 Million by 2025.

Critical illness insurance is a type of insurance, where the insurer comes in a contract to make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with some specific critical disease as a part of the insurance policy. Critical illness insurance is also known as critical insurance cover or dread disease policy. The increasing cases of critical illness and increasing out of pocket expenditure for the insured and uninsured population are expected to drive the growth of the critical illness insurance market. However, lack of awareness about critical illness insurance is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8734

Segment Analysis

The global critical illness insurance market has been divided based on application and region. The market, based on application, has been bifurcated into cancer, heart attack, stroke, and others. In 2018, the cancer segment held the largest market share owing to the rise in the number of cancer cases. For instance, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US and 609,640 people died from the disease in 2018.

ALSO READ :https://teletype.in/@marketresearchmrfr/b1hF76HaM

Regional Analysis

The global critical illness insurance market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are likely to hold the largest share of the global critical illness insurance market during the assessment period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and rising medical expenses, are expected to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period. Moreover, in the US, there has been a significant rise in the number of insured populations in the past few years. For instance, the percentage of the uninsured population in the US was about 14% in 2008, and this came down to nearly 8.5% in 2018.

Furthermore, about 99.1% of the population aged 65 and above were insured in 2018 in the US. The European market established substantial growth in the market due to the high prevalence of critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, and stroke, among others in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the increasing geriatric population, presence of expensive health facilities and an increase in the demand for health insurance policies in high populous countries such as India and China. The critical illness insurance market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth due to the increasing life expectancy, enlarging middle class, and population growth. Moreover, the launch of the life insurance reform project in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates would support the market growth in this region.

ALSO READ :https://www.techsite.io/p/1830256

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Critical Illness Insurance Market— China Life Insurance Company (China), Allianz (Germany), Ping An Insurance (China), Aviva (UK), Prudential (UK), Aegon (Netherlands), AXA (France), Sun Life Financial (Canada), Aflac Incorporated (US), Huaxia Life Insurance Co. (China), AIG (US), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC (US), Zurich (Switzerland), Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (India), United Healthcare Services Inc. (US), and Liberty Mutual (US), and Others.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Critical Illness Insurance Market was valued at USD 24,935.75 Million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.35% during the assessment period of 2019 to 2025.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market. The rise in the number of insured populations, increasing cases of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness and healthcare expenditure is attributed to the growth of critical illness insurance market in this region.

Based on the application, the cancer segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.01%in 2018

ALSO READ :https://www.prfree.org/@market_123/pigment-dispersion-market-research-report-analysis-share-size-emerging-trend-and-region-forecast-to-2023-ypm4e6edbk85

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ :https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2020/01/16/pigment-dispersion-market-research-report-analysis-share-size-emerging-trend-and-region-forecast-to-2023/

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/