Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Research Report 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market will register a 9.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11140 million by 2025, from $ 7623.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
De-Manufacturing and Recycling
Remarketing and Value Recovery
Data Destruction/Data Sanitization
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Government & Public
IT & Telecom
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Media and Media and Entertainment
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Apto Solutions, Inc.
Sims Recycling Ltd.
HPE
Atlantix Global Systems
IBM
Dell Inc.
Iron Mountain Incorporated.
ITRenew Inc.
GEEP
CloudBlue
LifeSpan International, Inc.
TES-AMM Pte Ltd.
Dataserv
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.