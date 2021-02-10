Global Botulinum Toxin Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Botulinum Toxin Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 9,442.93 Million by 2025. Botulinum toxin is known as one of the most poisonous biological substance. It is a neurotoxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. There are seven distinct forms of botulinum toxin, types A–G. Four of these (types A, B, E, and rarely F) cause human botulism. Botulinum toxin A and B are used for therapeutic and aesthetic procedures. The increasing cases of spasticity, cervical dystonia and chronic migraine, surge in demand for facial aesthetic, and rising number of product launches and approvals by key players are likely to drive the growth of the global botulinum toxin market during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by type, has been segmented into botulinum toxin type A and B. Rising adoption of botulinum toxin in aesthetic procedures as compared to tissue fillers and increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. As per the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report published in 2018 by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures involving the use of botulinum toxin type A was 7.43 million in 2018, whereas the processes involving the use of soft tissue fillers were 2.67 million in 2018 in the US.

The Global Botulinum Toxin Market, by application segment, has been segmented into therapeutic application and aesthetics applications. The therapeutics segment has been further divided into a chronic migraine, spasticity, cervical dystonia, overactive bladder, blepharospasm, and others.

Based on end-user, the global botulinum toxin market has been classified into dermatology centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Botulinum Toxin Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global botulinum toxin market. The Americas is divided into North America and Latin America. North America has been further subdivided into the US and Canada. The increasing product approvals, rising cases of spasticity, and the presence of major manufacturers such as US WorldMeds, LLC., Evolus, Inc., Hugel, Inc., and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in the region are expected to drive the market growth in this region.

Europe established substantial growth in the market owing to rising botulinum toxin procedures and the presence of developed economies such as Germany, the UK, and France. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures to enhance the young-looking appearance, which in turn is driving the growth of the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the growing geriatric population, rising per capita disposable income, developing healthcare infrastructure, medical tourism, booming entertainment industry, and rising investments by major players in the regional market are likely to drive the growth of the market.

The botulinum toxin market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow due to the rising awareness about botulinum toxin coupled with developing healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for products from countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Botulinum Toxin Market— Allergan PLC, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, Galderma S.A., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ipsen Pharma, US WorldMeds, LLC. (Solstice Neurosciences, LLC), Evolus, Inc., Hugel, Inc, Medytox, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Botulinum Toxin Market is estimated to grow at USD 9,442.93 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.3% during the assessment period

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of key market players and the rising number of aesthetic procedures

Based on the type, the botulinum toxin type A segment accounted for the largest market share of 29% in 2018

Global Botulinum Toxin Market based on application is dominated by therapeutic segment with 55.84% market share

Based on end-user, the dermatology centers segment held a market share of 52.63% in 2018

