Global POWER TOOLS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Thermal Energy Storage Market -Overview

The easy availability of thermal energy sources is predicted to push the thermal energy storage market 2020. The energy & power industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. Te revenue of USD 7.70 billion by 2025 can be accomplished with a 10.25% CAGR in the upcoming period.

The emphasis on renewable energy generation is anticipated to foster the development of the The support of government initiatives is predicted to motivate the thermal energy storage market share in the impending period. The upsurge in demand for HVAC facilities is predicted to boost the thermal energy storage market size in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental insight of the thermal energy storage market has been conducted based on storage material, technology, region, and end-use. On the basis of technology, the thermal energy storage market consists of latent heat storage, sensible heat storage, thermochemical storage, among others. On the basis of storage material, the thermal energy storage market has been segmented into the molten salt, phase change material, water, and others. By the end-user basis, the thermal energy storage market is segmented into utilities, residential, and commercial & industrial. Based on the region, the thermal energy storage market is segmented into Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America, and South America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the thermal energy storage market consists of Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America, and South America. The principal share in the thermal energy storage market is of the North American region. A number of energy storage schemes have been observed in the US in the previous few years, which would enhance the thermal energy storage market in the region. Due to programs by government authorities to try matching power generation between high load & low load hours and enormous investments on solar energy are pushing the European regional market. The reduced expenses of power generation, the existence of strategic market players, intensifying levels of renewable energy creation, technological expansion, and the robust emphasis on energy efficiency schemes are the other factors adding to the market development in this region. The regional market is expected in the Asia Pacific is predicted to develop significantly owing to factors like the escalating population in various regions and amplified energy usage.

Competitive Analysis

The improvement in research and development facilities and equipment is further projected to influence the growth of the market in the forecast period. The need to prepare for contingencies such as natural disasters, pandemics, and international trade wars is expected to allow the market a better capability to deal with the challenges. The scope of development of the market shows a high growth potential that the market can achieve in the coming years. The strategic allocation and positioning of assets are expected to aid each competitor in the mart with their growth goals. The inducement of positive regulations introduced by the governments of several countries is estimated to enhance the profits that can be gained by the market. The availability of suitable means to build robust distribution channels is estimated to characterize the future expansion of the market in the forecast period. The stability of the economic state is expected to further lend to the favorable development in the global market strength.

Steffes Corporation (US)

Calmac (UK)

DN Tanks (US)

Burns & McDonnell (US)

FAFCO

Inc (US)

Brightsource EnergyInc. (US)

SolarreserveLLC (US)

Caledonian MacBrayne (UK)

Abengoa Solar (Spain)

Baltimore Aircoil Company (US)

Ice Energy (US)

Cristopia Energy Systems (India)

