Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy AnalysisMarket Research and ForecastMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Oncolytic virus therapy is based on the treatment through a virus that infects and kills cancer cells. These oncolytic viruses not only destroy the cancerous cell, also prevents the growth of tumor cells by stimulating the host anti-tumor immune responses. The first oncolytic virus therapy was approved in 2015, it is still is in the nascent stage of being considered as suitable and effective cancer therapy. The first oncolytic virus was the genetically modified herpes simplex virus type I that is Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC) that reported to be clinically beneficial for patients with melanoma.

Oncolytic virus therapy market is anticipated to grow at a decent growth rate during the forecast period. Most of the oncolytic virus therapy in clinical trials are in preclinical phase followed by Phase-I trials. At present, two three oncolytic drugs have been commercialized, however, approximately 48 oncolytic virus therapies are in clinical trials. The factors that are fuelling the growth of the market includes higher incidence and prevalence rate of cancer. Melanoma is one of the cancers that has been prevalent across the US region. The first oncolytic virus success over chemotherapy and radiotherapy have paved ways for developing them for other cancers. The other factors are the side effects associated with conventional cancer therapies. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy cause certain side-effects such as prolonged exposure to radiation may cause skin cancer.

Global oncolytic virus therapy market is segregated on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant market in the oncolytic virus immunotherapy market, globally. R&D in oncolytic virus therapy and cohesive government policies will boost innovative cancer therapies. Europe followed by APAC region are considered to be lucrative regions for the growth of oncolytic virus market owing to larger patient base and adoption for novel immunotherapies.

Major global oncolytic virus therapy market players such as Amgen, Oncolytics Biotech, Viralytics, Transgene SA, Oncolys BioPharma, Targovax, PsiOxus Therapeutics and so on are contributing significantly into the market growth. Various corporate strategies such as investment in R&D are contributing into the market growth of oncolytic virus therapy market. For instance, Merck announced to invest $394 million for Viralytics, recently in February 2018, which is a company based in Australia for the development of oncolytic viruses to further boost the cancer immunotherapy pembrolizumab (Keytruda).

